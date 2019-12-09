Interim President Fritz Announces Presidential Medal of Service Recipients

University of Nebraska Interim President Susan Fritz announced on Monday the 2019 recipients of the Presidential Medal of Service, an annual honor that celebrates Nebraskans’ support and advocacy for the NU system.
This year’s recipients are the Nebraska Association of County Extension Boards (the primary advocacy partner of Nebraska Extension at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln), Tom Henning of Kearney (president and CEO of Cash-Wa Distributing Co), and Michael Yanney and Dr. Gail Walling Yanney of Omaha (supporters of youth education, arts, health and other causes in Omaha and across the state.) – “all strong champions of the university and the vital role education plays in growing the state’s economy and well-being” Fritz said.
The NU Interim President continued by saying “One of the extraordinary blessings of serving at the University of Nebraska is being part of a community that truly cares about the success of the institution,” she said. “So many Nebraskans are willing to lift up their voices in support of an affordable, accessible, competitive university. “Thanks to their efforts, we are in an even stronger position to serve our 51,000 students and people around the world. We are honored to publicly recognize their service.”
Created in 2018, the Presidential Medal is the highest honor that the NU president can bestow upon a community member. Fritz opened a call for nominations for the medal late this summer.
