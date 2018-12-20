Interim Leader of UNO Will Stay Into 2022

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – The interim leader of the University of Nebraska-Omaha will stay in the job into 2022.

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents on Thursday approved the appointment of Jeffrey P. Gold as chancellor of the Omaha campus until June 30, 2022. At that time, plans are for a successor to take the position.

Gold has worked as the interim chancellor at the University of Nebraska-Omaha since 2017. He replaced Chancellor John Christensen, who retired.

Gold retains his position as chancellor of the University of Nebraska Medical Center, a role he’s held since 2014.

System President Hank Bounds said the two institutions will remain separate and ultimately will have different chancellors.