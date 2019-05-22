Interim Health Department Director Named

(Lincoln, NE May 22, 2019)

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced Wednesday that Pat Lopez has been named the Interim Director of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) while Director Shavonna Lausterer is on medical leave. Lopez is a nurse with nearly 30 years experience at LLCHD from 1975 to 2004. The six-month appointment takes effect immediately.

“Our hearts go out to Shavonna and her family, and I want to thank her for her dedicated service to our City,” said Mayor Gaylor Baird. “We are fortunate Pat Lopez is willing to provide leadership for the time being to guarantee continued service to the community. She is uniquely suited for this role, with four decades of work in this field, and we are pleased to welcome her back to the Health Department. ”

After leaving LLCHD, Lopez worked for four years as a consultant with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) to address children’s behavioral health. She continues to work with DHHS, assisting local and tribal health departments across the State in preparing for national accreditation. She also has served as president and board member of Community Access to Coordinated Health (CATCH); served as Executive Director of the Public Health Association of Nebraska (PHAN) Board of Health and Friends of Public Health; and worked as a consultant for PHAN. Lopez received her master’s degree in nursing from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in 1990.

“I look forward to working with the dedicated staff at the Department to address the important work of public health in our community,” Lopez said.

The Mayor expressed her confidence in the professionalism of the LLCHD staff at this difficult time. “I am grateful for their continued dedication and look forward to working with them through this transition.”

