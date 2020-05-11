Interest in Test Nebraska Testing High, Slots Filling Up
Lincoln, NE (May 11, 2020) 47% of Nebraska’s hospital beds, and 76% of the State’s Ventilator supply are available at the moment, according to Governor Pete Ricketts. “The whole idea is to flatten the curve so we don’t overwhelm the health care system” he said. “Even in hot spots like Grand Island, we’ve been able to manage it in a way that everyone who needs a ventilator gets one.”
The Governor reported that 145,000 Nebraskans have signed up so far at Testnebraska.com. The special website makes a person eligible to be tested by a mobile site. So far, sites are operating in Omaha, Grand Island, Lincoln, and Schuyler. Of several thousand people tested at those mobile sites, 80 have tested positive.
The interest in the testing also filled all the slots in Lincoln and Omaha, according to the Governor. “We ask Nebraskans patience as we go through this process” he said.