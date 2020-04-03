Innovation Studio Makers Craft Face Shields for Hospitals Statewide
Nebraska Innovation Studio is closed to the public, but its leaders and members are working around the clock to produce face shields for hospitals across the state.
Personal protective equipment shortages have been well-documented throughout the United States as COVID-19 has spread rapidly. That trend is also hitting Nebraska, where hospitals are starting to run short.
Through 3-D printing and partnerships with local businesses and individuals, a team at Nebraska Innovation Studio and the University of Nebraska–Lincoln has already manufactured more than 150 face shields for the University of Nebraska Medical Center and Bryan Health — now, more are on the way.
“We’ve had a volunteer army step up to help out with this,” David Martin, director of Innovation Studio, said. “Either NIS members or people connected to NIS have been delivering 3-D printed parts for the last week, and we’ve been putting them together.”
Now, through additional partnerships with the University of Nebraska-based National Strategic Research Institute and private companies including Firespring, Midlands Packaging, Lincoln Tool and Design and Virtual Incision, a small team at Innovation Studio is beginning assembly of about 1,000 shields a day, which will benefit more hospitals.