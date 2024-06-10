104-1 The Blaze 104-1 The Blaze Logo

Inmate Serving Life-Sentence for Murder Died Over the Weekend

June 10, 2024 8:31AM CDT
Share
Courtesy of AlphaMedia USA Lincoln.
Michael Prim (Courtesy of the Nebraska Department of Corrections)

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 10)–An inmate serving a life-sentence for a 1977 murder out of Douglas County died at a Lincoln hospital on Saturday.

The Nebraska Department of Corrections said in a release to KFOR News that 71-year-old Michael Prim was in jail at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln and had been treated for a medical condition.

The cause of death has not yet been determined, but whenever there is an in-custody death, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

 

Blaze Events