Inmate Receives More Time for Employee Assaults

An inmate has been given more time behind bars for attacking two employees nearly a year ago at the State Penitentiary.

21-year-old Jordan Baker was sentenced to four to six added years. He pleaded no contest to one assault charge.

Baker has already serving consecutive sentences of 25 to 50 years for assault in a Lincoln County case. Court records say he used a kitchen knife in July 2013 to attack two staffers at Nebraska Youth Center in North Platte. He was 16 at the time.

