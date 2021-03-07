Inmate Missing Since Summer Of 2020 Arrested
(KFOR NEWS March 7, 2021) An inmate who left the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln on May 1, 2020 has been arrested by the Douglas County Sheriff’s office. Deputies took Allen Webster into custody March 4, 2021.
Webster began serving a two-year sentence on December 5, 2019 for possession of a controlled substance out of Douglas County. He had a tentative release date of July 11, 2020.
CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.
