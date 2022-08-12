Inmate Missing From Corrections Facility Arrested By Lincoln Police
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 12)–Lincoln Police on Wednesday arrested a missing inmate from the Community Corrections Center in Omaha, who left the facility nearly two months ago.
Semaj Ross was put in the Lancaster County Jail on new charges, including delivery or possession of a hazardous drug. According to a news release from the Nebraska Department of Corrections, Ross had walked out of the Omaha facility on June 27, activating an alarm at a fire exit. Shortly thereafter, he removed the electronic monitoring device he was wearing. It was recovered by staff on East Locust Road in Omaha.
Ross was serving a sentence for burglary and theft related convictions out of Lincoln. The Community Corrections Center-Omaha is a less-restrictive facility, where inmates can leave for work, go to school, religious services with prior approval and no direct supervision.