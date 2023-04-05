Inmate Missing From Community Corrections Center Omaha

OMAHA–(KFOR Apr. 4)–An inmate with a criminal past in the Lincoln area is missing from the Community Corrections Center Omaha.

According to the Nebraska Department of Corrections, Matthew Lyons left the facility Tuesday night and his last identified point was near the Open Door Mission in Omaha. Lyons is serving a 6 year to 10 year sentence out of Lancaster County for possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana, and second degree forgery.

He is scheduled for a parole hearing this July.

Lyons is a 40-year old white male, 5’11, 185 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. If you see him or have information on his whereabouts, contact local law enforcement or the Nebraska State Patrol.