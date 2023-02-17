Inmate Missing From Community Corrections Center-Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 17)–Another inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln.

According to the Nebraska Department of Corrections, 30-year-old Dakota Parrott removed his electronic monitoring device Friday morning after leaving his place of employment near 48th and Sumner Streets.

Parrott is serving five years to six years and 90 days. His charges include use of a firearm to commit a felony and terroristic threats out of Douglas County and driving under a revoked license out of Lancaster County. He’s been in custody since late October 2018. Parrott has a tentative release date of September 20, 2024. He is scheduled for a parole hearing in June 2023.

Community Corrections Center-Lincoln is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Parrott is a white male, 5’ 8”, 160 lbs., with strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.