Inmate Missing From Community Corrections Center In Omaha
Authorities have been notified about an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center-Omaha (CCC-O). Michael Terry #211243 was discovered missing from the facility shortly before 9:00 p.m. tonight.
Terry started serving his sentence on March 3, 2020. He is serving four years for two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) out of Douglas County. His tentative release date is August 14, 2021.
Terry is a 35-year old white man, 6’, 190 lbs., with black hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with knowledge of Craven’s whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.
