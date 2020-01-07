Inmate Missing From Community Corrections Center in Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 6)–Authorities are looking for a missing inmate from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln, after he left to go look for a job but never returned on Monday.
In a news release to KFOR News from the Nebraska Department of Corrections, Anthony Durand was given permission to leave the facility today in order to seek employment. Lincoln Police were notified when he did not return by 5:00 p.m. Durand managed to remove the electronic monitoring device he was wearing.
Durand started serving his sentence on September 18, 2019. He received a three year sentence for charges out of Douglas County including possession of methamphetamine, theft by unlawful taking and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest.
Durand is a 22-year old black male, 6’ 1”, 180 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with knowledge of Durand’s whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.