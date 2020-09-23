Inmate Missing From Community Correctional Facility in Omaha
(KFOR NEWS September 23, 2020) An inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center in Omaha.
26 year old, William Wilder removed the electronic monitoring device he was wearing, 2 blocks from the facility.
Wilder started serving his sentence on February 7, 2017. He is serving 8 to 10-years on charges out of Douglas County that include discharging a firearm at an inhabited house and possession of a deadly weapon by a felon/fugitive. His tentative release date is May 29, 2023. He has a parole eligibility date of February 7, 2022. Wilder is a 26-year old black man, 5’6”, 137 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with knowledge of Wilder’s whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.
CCC-O is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.
