Inmate Missing From Community Correctional Facility
(KFOR NEWS August 13, 2021) An inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L).
54 year old, Melvin Grimes, left the facility shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday morning.
Grimes started his 2-year sentence March 15, 2021 for multiple counts of shoplifting out of Douglas County. Grimes has a tentative release date of December 10, 2021.
He is a 54-year old black man, 6’, 240 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.
CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.
