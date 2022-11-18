Inmate Missing From Community Correctional Facility

(KFOR NEWS November 18, 2022) An inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha (CCC-O).

38 year old, Robert Moss left the facility Thursday (11/17) without authorization, removing his electronic monitoring device near an Omaha shopping center about a mile from CCC-O. When they spotted Moss nearby, he ran off. They provided Omaha police officers with his last known location.

Moss started his one year sentence on August 2, 2022 on a charge of theft by receiving out of Douglas County. He has a tentative release date of January 30, 2023.

Moss is a 38-year old black man, with black hair and blue eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

CCC-O is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

READ MORE: Pillen Names Agriculture Director