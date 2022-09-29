Inmate Missing From Community Correctional Facility

(KFOR NEWS September 29, 2022) An inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L).

37 year old, Danielle Zelazny was in downtown Lincoln Wednesday for an appointment, when she slipped away and disappeared.

Zelazny started her sentence on June 30, 2022. She was sentenced to two to four years on a burglary charge out of Lancaster County. She has a parole eligibility date of June 28, 2023 and a tentative release date of June 27, 2024.

Zelazny is a 37-year old white woman, 5’ 4”, 260 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

