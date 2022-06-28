Inmate Missing From Community Correctional Facility
(KFOR NEWS June 28, 2022) An inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha (CCC-O).
44 year old, Semaj Ross, walked out of the facility Sunday night, activating an alarm at a fire exit. The electronic monitoring device he was wearing was recovered by staff on East Locust Road in Omaha.
Ross started his sentence of 8 years and 4 months to 20 years in prison on March 31, 2015 for charges out of Lancaster County, which include 3rd offense shoplifting, burglary and criminal possession of a financial transition device. Ross had a tentative release date of January 5, 2025.
Ross is a 44-year old black man, 6’, 230 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.
CCC-O is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.
READ MORE: Fortenberry To Be Sentenced Tuesday