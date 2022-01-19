Inmate Missing From Community Correctional Facility
(KFOR NEWS January 19, 2022) An inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha (CCC-O).
32 year old, Brandon Bridgeford did not return Tuesday to the facility from his place of work in the community. The electronic monitoring device he was wearing was deactivated.
Bridgeford started his sentence on November 4, 2011. He was sentenced to 18 to 26 years on charges out of Douglas County that include two counts of theft by receiving stolen property and theft by unlawful taking. He has a tentative release date of February 17, 2024.
Bridgeford is a white man, 5’8”, 182 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.
CCC-O is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.
