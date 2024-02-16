Inmate Missing After Not Returning from Work Release on Friday

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 16)–There’s an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln, after he didn’t return from work release Friday morning and his electronic monitor was found.

According to the Nebraska Department of Corrections, 47-year-old Jonathan King is described as a black male, about 6-foot-3, 300 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. His monitor was found near 84th and “O” Street. King had been serving 30 to 40 years for two counts of robbery out of Douglas County. He was set to have a parole hearing this November and a tentative release date of September 2028.

If you have information on King’s whereabouts, call Lincoln Police, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office or the Nebraska State Patrol.