Inmate Dies at Work Ethic Camp

(KFOR NEWS December 12, 2022) An inmate has died at the Work Ethic Camp in McCook.

Robert Weindorff died Saturday, December 10th at the Community Hospital in McCook.

Weindorff started his sentence February 2, 2022. He was serving a sentence of three years to 10 years and 45 days for charges out of Buffalo County that included possession and distribution of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

While the cause of death has not yet been determined, Weindorff was receiving treatment for a medical condition. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

