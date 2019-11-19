Inmate Dies at State Penitentiary

An inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary died on Monday.
Amos Loyd, age 57, died shortly before 5:00 p.m. at the Nebraska State Penitentiary on November 18, 2019. Loyd’s sentence began on August 31, 2006. He was serving a 20- to 30-year sentence for robbery out of Douglas County.
The cause of death has not been determined, but Loyd was being treated for a medical condition. A Grand Jury will initiate an investigation.
