Inmate Dies At Hospital – Not Believed To Be COVID-19 Related
(KFOR NEWS April 9, 2020) An inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution, 76 year old, Cary Rehbein, died Wednesday morning at a hospital. Rehbein’s sentence started on June 13, 1983. He was serving a life sentence out of Douglas County for first degree murder.
Rehbein was being treated for a medical condition. The manner of death is believed to be the result of natural causes. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.
