Inmate dies at hospital

(KFOR NEWS August 13, 2021) An inmate in Nebraska’s prison system has died with COVID in a Lincoln hospital.
Director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Scott Frakes, says the man in his 50s died Thursday. The inmate tested positive for COVID-19 prior to his hospitalization. In addition to the coronavirus, he also had underlying medical conditions.
For the privacy of the family as well as to maintain the confidentiality of the man’s medical records in accordance with state law, NDCS is not releasing the name of the inmate. He was sentenced for possession of child pornography out of Box Butte County.
The exact cause of death has not been determined. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.
