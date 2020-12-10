Inmate Dies At Hospital

(KFOR NEWS December 10, 2020) An inmate in his 60s died Wednesday at a hospital in Lincoln. The inmate tested positive with COVID-19 prior to being hospitalized in mid-November. In addition to the coronavirus, he also had underlying medical conditions.
Director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Scott R. Frakes, says for the privacy of the family as well as to maintain the confidentiality of the man’s medical records in accordance with state law, NDCS is not releasing the name of the inmate. He was sentenced on a charge of robbery out of Seward County.
The exact cause of death has not been determined. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.
