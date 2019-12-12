Inmate Death At State Penitentiary

(KFOR NEWS December 12, 2019) 77 year old, Serviano Ruiz died shortly after 5:00 a.m. Wednesday at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. His sentence started on July 3, 2019. Ruiz was serving a two year sentence out of Lancaster County for abuse of a vulnerable adult. His sentence started on July 3, 2019. While the cause of death has yet to be determined, Ruiz was being treated for a medical condition.
As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.
