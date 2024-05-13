Inmate at RTC in Lincoln Passed Away on Saturday

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 13)–The Nebraska Department of Corrections says an inmate at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln died on Saturday.

Corrections officials say 44-year-old Estell Jennings was being treated for a medical condition, but the cause of death has not been determined. Jennings was serving a 60-to-80-year sentence for attempted first-degree sexual assault of a child out of Douglas County and two counts each of first-degree sexual assault and incest out of Sarpy County.

A grand jury will conduct an investigation into Jennings’ death, which is normal when an in-custody death takes place.