Inkcarceration Festival – FULL LINEUP!
If you’re a fan of both bands and body art, you might want to make plans for the weekend of July 10-12. Inkcarceration is coming back for its third year.
The festival brings the love of music and tattoos to the Ohio State Reformatory (aka where The Shawshank Redemption was filmed) in Mansfield for three days, with 40 bands on stage and 60 artists wielding their tattoo guns in tents.
Headliners include Limp Bizkit, Weezer, and blink-182, with Papa Roach, Steel Panther, Candlebox, Halestorm, Puddle of Mudd, Mastodon, Hollywood Undead and more also on the bill.
Tickets are on sale now, which also includes buying tent and RV camping packages.