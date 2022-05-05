Inductees for 2022 RRHOF

This year’s inductees into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Performer category include ’80s pop icons Pat Benatar, Duran Duran, Eurythmics and Lionel Richie, plus Carly Simon, country legend Dolly Parton, and rapper Eminem.
This year’s other inductees include Musical Excellence Award honorees Judas Priest and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis; Early Influence Award recipients Harry Belafonte and Elizabeth Cotton; and music industry figures Allen Grubman, Jimmy Iovine and Sylvia Robinson, who’ll be recognized with the Ahmet Ertegun Award.
Still a crappy hall of fame, in my opinion, if Bon Jovi are in it. YUCKKKKKKKK