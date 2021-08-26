Indoor Mask Mandate Now In Effect Across Lincoln and Lancaster County
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 26)–Lincoln’s indoor mask mandate for people ages 2 and older took effect just after midnight Thursday morning and will be in effect until September 30th.
When you go into a public or private business, indoor venues for gatherings or other events you will need to mask up, no matter your vaccination status. The Health Department says all indoor sports venues will require you to wear a mask, but the Health Department says face coverings for outdoor events, such as Husker football, are still recommended. Masking will be required for everyone, students and staff from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade at LPS schools.
Mask removal will be allowed for people eating or drinking or seated to eat or drink, along with a person giving a speech, lecture or broadcast to an audience, as long as six feet of distance is maintained. While you exercise, you can remove your mask. If you have a medical condition or disability that prevents you wearing a mask, you are also among the exception to the rule.
For a complete rundown of the masking requirements, click the link below.
COVID-19 Response-City of Lincoln