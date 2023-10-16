Individual Game Tickets Now Available For Nebraska Men’s Basketball Home Games

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Oct. 16)–Husker basketball fans can now buy individual game tickets for the 2023-24 Nebraska men’s basketball season. Tickets went on sale Monday morning.

The Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office announced that 300 Level Tickets for all 20 matchups are now on sale. The Big Ten Conference games as well as the matchup against Creighton are priced at $11 apiece, while the remaining non-conference games, including the exhibition game with Doane, are priced at $8 per game. Tickets can be purchased by visiting Huskers.com/Tickets or calling the Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office at 800-8-BIG-RED during business hours (8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday).

The Huskers’ 20-game home schedule features 10 teams that reached postseason play last season, including Big Ten champion Purdue as well as Michigan State and Creighton. In addition to single-game tickets, a pair of other options are available for the 2023-24 season. Season tickets start at $180 for all 20 contests, while the Starting 5 Mini Plan is on sale for $50.

The Starting 5 Plan allows fans to pick any two premium games (the 10 Big Ten matchups and the Dec. 3 matchup with Creighton) and three of the remaining non-conference games. Fans will have their first chance to see the 2023-24 Huskers in action on Sunday, Oct. 29, when they host Doane. Tipoff for the game is set for 5 p.m.