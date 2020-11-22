Increase of COVID-19 Cases Among NDCS Staff Memebers
On Saturday, Director Scott R. Frakes announced that eight staff members with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) are positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). The staff members are employed at the following locations: Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (3), Omaha Correctional Center (2), Lincoln Correctional Center (1), Nebraska State Penitentiary (1), and the Central Office (1). All of the staff members are self-isolating at home. This brings the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 294. Two hundred and thirteen of those individuals have recovered from COVID-19.
This comes after a report on Friday that three housing units at the Omaha Correctional Center (OCC) have been placed on a combination of quarantine and medical isolation due inmates testing positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). Swabs have been collected from more than 500 inmates over the past several days. Nearly 300 results are negative and 112 are positive. More than 100 results are still pending.
