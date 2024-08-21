In This Moment’s Maria Brink refuses to be burned in “Sanctify Me” video

In This Moment is getting Halloween season started early with the video for “Sanctify Me,” a track off the band’s latest album, Godmode.

Continuing the story of the previously released video for lead single “The Purge,” the “Sanctify Me” clip finds frontwoman Maria Brink set to be burned at the stake, presumably for various witchy activities. When the flames are lit, though, Brink calmly walks away unharmed.

You can watch the “Sanctify Me” video streaming now on YouTube.

Godmode, the follow-up to 2020’s Mother, dropped in October 2023. In This Moment is currently on a co-headlining tour with Ice Nine Kills and will launch their own outing in November.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

