In This Moment releases new song “I Would Die for You” for ‘﻿John Wick: Chapter 4﻿’ soundtrack

In This Moment has released a new song called “I Would Die for You.”

The track was recorded for the new movie John Wick: Chapter 4. Both the film and its soundtrack are out now.

“I Would Die for You” follows in the footsteps of Jerry Cantrell‘s “A Job to Do” and Bush‘s “Bullet Holes,” which were featured in the second and third John Wick movies, respectively. The scores for all four films were composed by Tyler Bates, who used to play guitar in Marilyn Manson‘s band.

In This Moment’s most recent album is 2020’s Mother. Last year, they put out an EP called Blood 1983, featuring rerecorded versions of songs off the group’s 2012 album, Blood, in honor of its 10th anniversary.

