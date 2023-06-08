In Flames parts ways with bassist Bryce Paul

In Flames and bassist Bryce Paul have parted ways.

In a statement posted to Facebook, the Swedish metallers write, “We want to inform you that our brother Bryce Paul has decided to step away from the band.”

“We wish him well on his future endeavors and thank him for everything he put into the band the last several years,” the group adds.

Paul joined In Flames in 2017 and played on their last two records: 2019’s I, the Mask and this year’s Foregone.

The Dillinger Escape Plan bassist Liam Wilson will fill in for Paul on In Flames’ summer tour.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.