Improvements Needed in Financial Literacy

(AP) Nebraska lawmakers are looking for ways to increase financial literacy training in schools, an issue highlighted by a national report that gave the state a mediocre rating in its efforts to teach students how to handle money. State and industry officials say Nebraska offers a patchwork of courses with no uniform, statewide requirements for teaching students how to balance budgets, invest wisely and manage their debt.

