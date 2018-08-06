Improvements Needed in Financial Literacy
(AP)  Nebraska lawmakers are looking for ways to increase financial literacy training in schools, an issue highlighted by a national report that gave the state a mediocre rating in its efforts to teach students how to handle money.  State and industry officials say Nebraska offers a patchwork of courses with no uniform, statewide requirements for teaching students how to balance budgets, invest wisely and manage their debt.

