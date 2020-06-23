Immigrants and Refugees in Lincoln Respond to First-Of-Its-Kind Survey
(KFOR NEWS June 23, 2020) In 2019, the Lincoln New Americans Task Force (NATF) conducted a first-of-its-kind survey of Lincoln’s immigrant and refugee community regarding health and wellness, civic engagement, housing, education/ English, economic development and community social spaces. Over 20 partner agencies and institutions
affiliated with NATF participated in the survey creation and distribution in the Lincoln community. More than 500 immigrants and refugees living in Lincoln completed the survey, which was administered both on paper and online in English, Vietnamese, Arabic, Spanish and Karen.
Overall, the findings affirm that many immigrants and refugees value living in Lincoln and trust many of the city’s key institutions. They are eager to learn English, and many bring professional credentials and related skills from their work abroad. However, Lincoln’s immigrant and refugee community also faces significant economic and social barriers related to income, housing, access to effective healthcare and employment.
See the entire survey here.
