“I’m Seeing Dead People”: Welfare Call Turns to an Arrest for Lincoln Police

A welfare check turned into an arrest for a Lincoln man Christmas night. Police were dispatched to the 800 block of S. 16th Street around 9:30pm the night of the 25th on a welfare call.

“He tells us he’s seeing dead people. Officers became concerned and began to interview him more, when he admits to police he’s high on meth and has only slept for three hours in the past three days,” Lincoln Police Officer Luke Bonkiewicz told KFOR News.

43-year-old Ryan Manzo let officers search the apartment, where they found 8 pills of Ambien as well as methamphetamine residue. Officers cited and lodged Manzo for two counts of possession of a controlled substance.