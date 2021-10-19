I’m not Frank

As many of you already know…I’m a big fan of Motley Crue. Hard to say which of the members I like the most. When it comes to doing a meet n greet with the band I always gravitated toward Mick Mars. Mick typically just stood to the side. Fans say hi to him and moved on to the rest of the band. I’d meet his son Les Paul once years ago and asked him how his son Les is doing. That breaks the ice right away. I’ve been fortunate to meet the band with and without Vince several times. I’ve been lucky enough to spend a little time with Vince in the past when he was doing his solo touring in the mid to late 90’s. He actually played the Blaze 4th Anniversary party which was mind blowing to me as a big fan of MC.
I have not picked up the new Nikki Sixx book yet but will absolutely do that this week.
In the book Nikki explains how he became Nikki Sixx. Where did the name come from and why are you NOT Frank any longer. Here’s a short interview with Nikki talking about the book
From Blabbermouth