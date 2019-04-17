I never want to hear you say “I’m Bored” At least not next week. If you’re bored next week, it’s because you’re just paying attention. So many great shows .

We’ll kick off Monday the 22nd with Motionless In White, Atreyu and Wilson at the Bourbon Theatre.

Join us Tuesday for multiple events. Catch Animal at PBA for WWE Smackdown. Add #Blazearmy to your WWE sign and Animal may set you up with some cool prizes. IF the WWE isn’t your thing, check out Jackyl at the Royal Grove. Before the show catch Jesse James Dupree at Frontier H-D at 5:30 for a Jesse James Bourbon bottle signing. Grab your bottle of Jesse James Dupree bourbon at participating locations.

Wednesday we’re back at the Royal Grove with Trapt and Saliva. Looking forward to seeing my friend Chris Taylor Brown throw down with Trapt. It’s also been WAY to long since I’ve seen Saliva

Go ahead at take Thursday and Friday off but Saturday, meet us at the Bourbon Theatre for Rival Sons. That will be monumental!

Wrap up the week with The Veer Union on Sunday at Bourbon Theater.

I hope to see some or all of you at some or all of these shows. Never say your bored. There’s always a cool show happening.