Has the Rona got you down? Have you found that you’re saying “I’m bored” a lot more these days? Maybe a nice puzzle of a cat or a mountain view OR maybe your favorite rock band. The new trend comes from many of your favorite Blaze artists.
Look for a new set of AC/DC-themed puzzles coming in September. The 500-piece puzzles will feature the covers to four classic AC/DC albums – High Voltage, For Those About To Rock, Blow Up Your Video, and Ballbreaker. The puzzles will be released in September by Zee Productions, who previously released jigsaw puzzles for Metallica, Rush, Iron Maiden, and Judas Priest. My favorite band Motley Crue has puzzles available as well on line. I’m sure I’m missing a few bands, so look up the merch section of your bands page and get a puzzle.