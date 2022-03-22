Illegal $30K Donation Plot Outlined At Congressman’s Trial In LA
(KFOR NEWS March 22, 2022) LOS ANGELES (AP) – In a Los Angeles courtroom on Monday, a close friend and supporter of Nebraska 1st District Republican Congressman, Jeff Fortenberry, said he acted as a middleman in a plot to funnel $30,000 from a Nigerian-born billionaire to the Republican lawmaker’s re-election campaign by using straw donors.
Toufic Baaklini told the jury he received $50,000 from the son of businessman, Gilbert Chagoury. Baaklini testified he then gave $30,000 of it to an L.A.-based doctor to distribute for the 2016 Fortenberry fundraiser in the city. Baaklini’s testimony brought Fortenberry to tears.
The 9-term congressman faces allegations he hide evidence and lied to federal investigators about the illegal contributions, which he denies.
