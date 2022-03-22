      Weather Alert

Illegal $30K Donation Plot Outlined At Congressman’s Trial In LA

Mar 22, 2022 @ 5:28am

(KFOR NEWS  March 22, 2022)   LOS ANGELES (AP) – In a Los Angeles courtroom on Monday, a close friend and supporter of Nebraska 1st District Republican Congressman, Jeff Fortenberry, said he acted as a middleman in a plot to funnel $30,000 from a Nigerian-born billionaire to the Republican lawmaker’s re-election campaign by using straw donors.

Toufic Baaklini told the jury he received $50,000 from the son of businessman, Gilbert Chagoury.  Baaklini testified he then gave $30,000 of it to an L.A.-based doctor to distribute for the 2016 Fortenberry fundraiser in the city.  Baaklini’s testimony brought Fortenberry to tears.

The 9-term congressman faces allegations he hide evidence and lied to federal investigators about the illegal contributions, which he denies.

