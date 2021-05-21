I’ll need to get a second or third job for this
NASHVILLE, TN - MAY 15: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Singer/Songwriter Alice Cooper performs with original band member Michael Bruce during Music Biz 2017 - Industry Jam 2 at the Renaissance Hotel on May 15, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)
I’m not a big art collector. My collection consists of signed band posters and a few lithographs. They’re certainly not worth millions but they’re priceless to me.
When it comes to real art, I would collect it but it’s usually a bit out of my price range. Here’s an example of something cool from artist Andy Warhol. Warhol’s 1964 “Little Electric Chair” silkscreen from his Death and Disaster series. The painting was kept in storage for nearly 40 years before Alice Cooper dug it out. It’s up on the auction block expecting to get $2.5-$4.5 Million Dollars. Full story and link to auction house below.
