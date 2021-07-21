IF you’re going to do it, do it right
I applaud Rob Zombie for going the extra mile to make the perfect “Munsters” house. Rob will start work on his film about the 1960’s family. The show started and ended before I was born but I was able to watch a lot of it in re runs. I found it to be a funny program. Very witty for the time and sometimes over peoples heads. The adaptations of the tv show starring Raul Julia was a done very well in my opinion.
Rob Zombie’s version should be over the top. I look forward to seeing it.
