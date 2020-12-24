Identities of Wednesday Crash Victims Released
North Platte, NE (December 24, 2020) The identities of the victims of Wednesday’s crash that killed three people, including a small child, on Interstate 80 near Hershey have been released.
At approximately 10:41 a.m. CT Wednesday, a GMC Yukon was traveling eastbound on I-80 near mile marker 167. The Yukon lost control in the winter weather conditions, crossed the median, entered the westbound lanes, and collided with a westbound semi.
The driver, Edgar Navarro, 24, and passengers Idayalid Bautista, 25, and Alexa Navarro, 4, all of Westminster, Colorado, were pronounced deceased at the scene. Two additional passengers, a three year old girl and an eleven month old girl were both transported to Great Plains Health in North Platte. They have since been transported to a hospital in Denver with what are believed to be non-life-threatening conditions.
Edgar Navarro is the dad of all three children. Idayalid Bautista is the mother of the two surviving children. The driver of the semi was not injured.
