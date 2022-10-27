Ideas to Help Clear You Mind!
October 27, 2022 10:42AM CDT
- The last thing you want to do after work is think about work.
- Here are 15 mind-clearing ways to give your brain a well-deserved reset:
- 1)Take a bubble bath
- 2) Meditate
- 3) Go Geocaching
- 4) Volunteer
- 5) Ride your bike
- 6) Try a new hobby
- 7) Yoga
- 8) Journaling
- 9) Do a DIY project
- 10) Organize your space
- 11) Exercise
- 12) Get out in nature
- 13) Visit an art museum or gallery
- 14) Engage in photography
- 15) Visit friends and loved ones