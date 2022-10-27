104-1 The Blaze 104-1 The Blaze Logo

Ideas to Help Clear You Mind!

October 27, 2022 10:42AM CDT
  • The last thing you want to do after work is think about work.
  • Here are 15 mind-clearing ways to give your brain a well-deserved reset:
    • 1)Take a bubble bath
    • 2) Meditate
    • 3) Go Geocaching
    • 4) Volunteer
    • 5) Ride your bike
    • 6) Try a new hobby
    • 7) Yoga
    • 8) Journaling
    • 9) Do a DIY project
    • 10) Organize your space
    • 11) Exercise
    • 12) Get out in nature
    • 13) Visit an art museum or gallery
    • 14) Engage in photography
    • 15) Visit friends and loved ones

