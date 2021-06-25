#ICYMI Mark from Blink182
After revealing his cancer diagnosis on Wednesday, Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus is being shown support from his fans and colleagues.
Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker told E! News, “Mark is my brother and I love and support him. I will be with him every step of the way on stage and off and can’t wait for us to play together again soon.”
Former bandmate Tom DeLonge showed his support on Twitter, writing,“I too, have been aware of @markhoppus’s cancer diagnosis for awhile now. And to add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart. #WeHaveHisBack