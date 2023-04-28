Ice Nine Kills guitarist Dan Sugarman drops off tour due to health issues

Ice Nine Kills guitarist Dan Sugarman has dropped off the band’s upcoming tour dates due to health issues.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Sugarman shares that he recently found a lump on his neck and, after a “bunch of biopsies, MRIs, a bunch of sleepless nights,” he “got the call that nobody ever wants to hear.”

“I have a team of incredible doctors that I trust in,” Sugarman says. “We have a plan and I am ready to continue my healing surrounded by friends, family, loved ones and the amazing support of people like you. That said, it’s becoming apparent that I need to sit home and sit out, at least on the very beginning, of the tour of a lifetime, literally the tour of my dreams, all in order to focus on my health and my healing.”

Ice Nine Kills just launched a tour of Europe, which features dates opening for Metallica. In the summer, they’re joining Falling in Reverse for a U.S. tour. Bad Wolves‘ Doc Coyle will help fill in for Sugarman for the shows that he misses and will be playing Sugarman’s signature Murder Axe guitar.

“I just need you guys to know that it’s already in the books that I’m OK,” Sugarman says. “I’ve been OK, I’m gonna be OK.”

If you’d like to assist Sugarman with his medical expenses, he’s offering various merch items, instruments and private guitar lessons.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

