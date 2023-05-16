Ice Nine Kills announces Fear the Premiere US tour

Ice Nine Kills has announced a U.S. summer tour.

The headlining outing, dubbed the Fear the Premiere tour, begins August 8 in Columbus, Ohio, and will conclude September 1 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 19, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit IceNineKills.com.

Along with the headlining dates, Ice Nine Kills will be opening for select dates on Metallica‘s M72 world tour this year. They’re also on the bill for Falling in Reverse‘s summer U.S. tour.

Ice Nine Kills’ most recent album is 2021’s The Silver Scream 2: Welcome to Horrorwood.

