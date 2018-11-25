Ice Fishing Clinics Scheduled in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Three ice fishing clinics have been scheduled around Nebraska in January.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s Youth Fishing Program will host two on-ice events: Jan. 12 at Lincoln’s Holmes Lake from 1 to 4 p.m. and Jan. 20 at Kearney’s Fort Kearny State Recreation Area Lake No. 6 from 8 a.m. until noon.

The Nebraska Fish and Game Association will host a classroom clinic Jan. 19 at Yanney Heritage Park’s Environmental Resource Center in Kearney from 1 to 5 p.m. This clinic will feature presentations by some of Nebraska’s top ice fishermen. Seating is limited, so registration is requested by emailing Harold(at)nefga.org.

Limited loaner equipment will be available. Bait and instruction will be provided. Participants are encouraged to bring their own equipment.

A park entry permit is required at Fort Kearny. Cancellation of an on-ice clinic for lack of safe ice would be posted on Game and Parks’ Facebook page.